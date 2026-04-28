Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $55.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $840 million in the period.

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