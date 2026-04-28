Ecolab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $432.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.70 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.12.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.43 to $8.63 per share.

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