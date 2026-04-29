EBay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $512 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.46 to $1.51.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBAY

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