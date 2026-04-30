Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $94.9 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $395.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 71 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLB

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