Danaher: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.03 billion. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $5.95 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.99 billion.

Danaher expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHR

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