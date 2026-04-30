Crocs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $137.6 million.…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $137.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.71. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $2.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $921.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.15 to $4.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.75 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

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