CoStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $897 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $922 million to $932 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.32 to $1.39 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGP

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