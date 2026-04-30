Corcept: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.4 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $1.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

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