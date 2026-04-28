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Commvault: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2026, 8:05 AM

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $311.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.7 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

Commvault expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.31 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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