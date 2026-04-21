Community Health Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH

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