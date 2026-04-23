Columbia Banking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $192…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $192 million.

The Tacoma, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $899 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $677 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLB

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