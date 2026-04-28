Colony Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.07, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP

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