CNH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7 million.

The Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 45 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNH

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