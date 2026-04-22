Civista Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.

The bank, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVB

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