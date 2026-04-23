Chemed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Thursday reported net income of $66.3 million in its first…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Thursday reported net income of $66.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $4.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.65 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $657.5 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $24 to $24.75 per share.

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