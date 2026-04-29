Chase Sapphire Reserve Offers Highest Welcome Bonus

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been a top premium travel credit card since its launch in 2016. With the card’s…

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been a top premium travel credit card since its launch in 2016. With the card’s latest welcome bonus, new customers may receive a massive 150,000 points when they spend $6,000 within the first three months. Other benefits remain the same, so if you’ve been thinking about applying for the Chase Sapphire Reserve, this offer is the best we’ve seen.

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Top Features of This Card

Although the Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $795 annual fee, it is jam-packed with benefits that frequent travelers love. Here are a few of its most valuable features:

— $300 annual travel credit. Book travel using your Chase Sapphire Reserve and statement credits automatically apply to eligible purchases.

— Complimentary lounge access. Improve your airport experience with free entry into Chase Sapphire and Priority Pass lounges for you and up to two guests.

— The Edit hotel collection benefits. Receive up to $250 for each booking of two nights or more through The Edit twice per year. All stays with The Edit receive complimentary benefits similar to elite status, such as a property credit, daily breakfast for two, available room upgrades and more.

— IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status. Link your IHG One Rewards account to receive Platinum Elite status through Dec. 31, 2027.

— Premium travel protections. Book travel with your Chase Sapphire Reserve card for protections, like primary rental car coverage, trip delay protection, lost luggage reimbursement, and emergency evacuation and transportation.

— Lifestyle credits. Receive annual credits for a variety of lifestyle purchases, including dining, Apple TV, DoorDash and StubHub.

Who Should Consider This Card

While the Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers tremendous value, it comes with a hefty annual fee, and earning its welcome bonus requires higher-than-usual spending. Justifying the card’s annual fee can be tough if you don’t travel enough or don’t take advantage of its many annual credits. Many households can spend enough to earn the bonus, but make sure you don’t overspend. No matter how appealing a card’s welcome bonus or benefits are, it isn’t worth going into debt and incurring high interest charges from carrying a balance.

Alternative Card to Consider

For travelers who want luxury benefits without the premium annual fee, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is much more affordable. While it has a $395 annual fee, the combined value of the annual $300 travel credit and 10,000 bonus anniversary miles cover the fee entirely. The Venture X earns up to 10 miles per dollar on eligible travel booked through Capital One and an unlimited 2 miles on every purchase.

New cardholders can earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. These miles can be used to book travel, cover travel purchases, and transfer to over 15 airline and hotel partners. You’ll also get Capital One and Priority Pass lounge access after enrollment, premium travel protections, and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck reimbursement.

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Chase Sapphire Reserve Offers Highest Welcome Bonus originally appeared on usnews.com