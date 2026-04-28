Centene: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.54 billion. On…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $49.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.47 billion.

Centene expects full-year revenue in the range of $187.5 billion to $191.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.