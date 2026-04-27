Celestica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $212.3 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $212.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.14 to $2.34.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.45 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Celestica expects full-year earnings to be $10.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $19 billion.

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