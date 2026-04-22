Cathay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $86.9 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $86.9 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $343.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.8 million, also beating Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATY

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