Cathay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $86.9 million.
The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.
The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $343.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.8 million, also beating Street forecasts.
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