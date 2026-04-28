CareDx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $447 million to $465 million.

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