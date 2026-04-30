Cardinal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $399 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $60.94 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.35 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $10.80 per share.

Cardinal shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 4%. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAH

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