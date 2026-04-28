Camden National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.9…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.9 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.9 million.

Camden National shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC

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