Brookfield Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $709 million, or 90 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $86 million, or 20 cents per share.

The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, posted revenue of $6.3 billion in the period.

The company’s shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIP

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