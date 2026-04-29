Benchmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $677.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $740 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Benchmark shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $72.40, a climb of 89% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.