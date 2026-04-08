Beasley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $190.1…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $190.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $105.40. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $6.95 per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $53.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $196.6 million, or $109.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $205.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.14. A year ago, they were trading at $5.14.

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