Bausch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.42…

QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.42 billion in its first quarter.

The Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $3.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.67 billion to $10.92 billion.

Bausch shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.59, a climb of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

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