Bausch + Lomb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71 million in its first quarter.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.42 billion to $5.52 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCO

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