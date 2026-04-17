Badger Meter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.3 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.3 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $202.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.1 million.

Badger Meter shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

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