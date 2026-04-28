Asbury Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $187.8 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $187.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $9.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.68 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABG

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