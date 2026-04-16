Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

Artificial intelligence has understandably become one of the hottest investment trends on Wall Street. Automation and robotics is disrupting nearly…

Artificial intelligence has understandably become one of the hottest investment trends on Wall Street.

Automation and robotics is disrupting nearly every global industry. AI innovations such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, Microsoft’s Copilot productivity tools and GitHub’s Copilot coding assistants are just three examples of how AI technology is reshaping the modern economy.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

While many companies are poised to benefit from these advancements, a select group of them feature AI and automation at the very core of their business models, making them particularly good AI investments. Here are 10 of the best AI stocks to buy, according to Argus analysts.

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 11% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 15% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 48% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 30% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 10% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 7% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 18% ASML Holding NV (ASML) 20% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 43% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 9%

*From April 16 close, per Argus price targets.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end chipmaker Nvidia provides the massive processing power needed to run advanced AI applications. Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in recent years, and it’s largely due to the company’s AI exposure. In March, Nvidia announced seven new chips on the Vera Rubin platform are in full production to scale the world’s largest AI factories. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Nvidia has a major competitive advantage in AI chip design and is the top supplier for major AI and cloud services providers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $198.35 on April 16.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet uses AI and automation in virtually every facet of its business, from ad pricing to content promotion to Gmail spam filters. Google launched its Bard AI chatbot in March 2023 and its Gemini general AI model in December 2023. In April, Google released the Gemma 4 family of models, its most intelligent AI model suite to date, designed for advanced reasoning and agentic workflows. Analyst Joseph Bonner says the release of Gemini 3 last November catapulted Google into the lead among large language model producers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $385 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $336.02 on April 16.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI and has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Microsoft has also combined all its AI copilots into a single AI experience called Microsoft Copilot. In February, Microsoft’s MAI Superintelligence team released three new foundational AI models: the Transcribe-1 speech-to-text model, Voice-1 audio generation model and Image-2 video generation model. Bonner says Microsoft’s AI and cloud services investments will ensure the company maintains its long-term growth trajectory. Bonner says demand for Microsoft’s AI features currently outpaces supply. Argus has a “buy” rating and $620 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $420.26 on April 16.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has integrated AI into every aspect of its business, including its targeted advertisements, its marketplace search and recommendation algorithms, and its Amazon Web Services division. Amazon offers a range of AI and machine learning services to its AWS cloud customers, including advanced text analytics, automated code reviews and chatbots. In February, Amazon announced AWS is expanding its partnership with OpenAI by investing $50 billion in OpenAI to accelerate AI innovation for startups, enterprises and consumers. Kelleher says demand for generative AI has reinvigorated AWS growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $325 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $249.70 on April 16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Taiwan Semi manufactures all the advanced AI semiconductors for Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. In April, TSMC reported 35% revenue growth and told investors it is benefiting from elevated demand for AI semiconductors from customers such as Apple and Nvidia. Kelleher says AI and high-performance computing demand is providing a massive tailwind for Taiwan Semiconductor’s growth. The company believes the AI demand cycle is still in the early innings and anticipates more record quarters ahead. Argus has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for TSM stock, which closed at $363.35 on April 16.

[Read: 9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years]

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Broadcom produces the high-speed Ethernet networking switches and critical custom AI accelerators (XPUs) that are necessary to power the world’s largest generative AI data centers. In March, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said the company is on track to generate more than $100 billion in AI revenue from chips alone in 2027. Kelleher says Broadcom’s deals to supply XPUs to multiple hyperscale customers demonstrate its tremendous AI momentum, and the stock trades at an attractive valuation given its growth outlook. Argus has a “buy” rating and $425 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $398.47 on April 16.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has prioritized building AI infrastructure and developing AI features for Meta’s platforms with the long-term goal of providing personal superintelligence for the company’s billions of users. In April, Meta announced the launch of Muse Spark, the company’s new high-performance AI model designed to compete with ChatGPT, Gemini and other leading AI models. Bonner says AI can further optimize Meta’s advertising business. Argus has a “buy” rating and $800 price target for META stock, which closed at $676.87 on April 16.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML produces photolithography systems and other processing equipment used in semiconductor fabrication. ASML is the only major producer of the extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment necessary to produce advanced AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics are two of ASML’s largest customers. In January, ASML raised its 2026 revenue growth guidance, citing “robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand.” Kelleher says demand for generative AI applications and premium-tier edge devices will support bookings for ASML’s most advanced products in 2026 and beyond. Argus has a “buy” rating and $1,700 price target for ASML stock, which closed at $1,410.83 on April 16.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

For years, IBM has been developing ways to adapt its Watson supercomputer to revolutionize health care, finance, law and academia. IBM’s portfolio of watsonx enterprise AI and data platform solutions includes applications to improve customer service, automate workflow processes and predict outcomes. IBM’s Watson Studio even helps enterprise customers build AI applications. In February, IBM announced its generative AI backlog has climbed to more than $12.5 billion. Kelleher says generative AI demand, hybrid cloud momentum and z17 mainframe sales have been bullish catalysts for IBM. Argus has a “buy” rating and $360 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $251 on April 16.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud services providers and enterprise data centers. Arista’s high-performance cloud networking solutions and high-throughput data center switches are necessary to provide the processing power required for intensive AI workloads. In February, Arista management said the company has exceeded its AI networking and campus expansion goals and Arista raised its 2026 AI-related revenue target to $3.25 billion. Kelleher says Arista’s AI networking revenue will more than double in 2026 and its Cloud Titan business is also thriving. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for ANET stock, which closed at $161.01 on April 16.

[READ: Can AI Pick Stocks? 5 AI Investing Apps to Try]

More from U.S. News

7 Best Growth ETFs to Buy in 2026

5 Top Laser Photonics Stocks for 2026

7 Best Semiconductor ETFs to Buy for 2026

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/17/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.