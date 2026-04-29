Anika: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 27 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period.

Anika expects full-year revenue in the range of $114 million to $122.5 million.

Anika shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

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