AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $313.5 million to $315.5 million.

AngioDynamics shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.