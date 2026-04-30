Amgen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.82…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.82 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $3.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.73 per share.

The world’s largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $8.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.70 to $23.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $37.1 billion to $38.5 billion.

Amgen shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $347.44, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMGN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.