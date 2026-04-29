Allstate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $9.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.43 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.35 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.7 billion.

Allstate shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $212.33, an increase of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALL

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