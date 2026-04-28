AllianceBernstein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $85.2…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $85.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 83 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $871.1 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB

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