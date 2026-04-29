Aflac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.24 billion.

Aflac shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $116.21, an increase of 7% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFL

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