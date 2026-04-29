AerCap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $818.1 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $818.1 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $4.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

AerCap expects full-year earnings to be $14.50 per share.

AerCap shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

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