A10 Networks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $75 million in the period.

A10 Networks shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.13, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.

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