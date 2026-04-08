8 Rules for Managing Your 401(k) in a Recession

Investors worried about the economy can take some comfort in the headline data. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic…

Investors worried about the economy can take some comfort in the headline data.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy grew by 2.1% in 2025 as measured by gross domestic product. However, that top-line figure masks several areas of weakness.

Consumer spending cooled more than expected, residential investment declined and exports saw a notable drop due to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Government spending and investment also fell sharply during periods of shutdown, adding further pressure.

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Energy markets have added another layer of strain in 2026. Gasoline prices have jumped since the start of the U.S. and Israel conflict with Iran due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global cargo shipping route for oil.

Higher energy costs tend to ripple through the economy, raising transportation and production expenses, which then feed into broader inflation. This second-order effect can weigh on household budgets and business margins, even if the initial shock originates in commodity markets.

At the same time, the labor market is showing mixed signals. Layoffs in the technology sector have picked up, with Meta Platforms Inc. (ticker: META) cutting roughly 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 jobs, and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) offering buyouts for the first time in its history.

Much of this is tied to advances in artificial intelligence, which some economists believe could displace white-collar roles en masse. Technological advancements generally lower costs, create new products and services, and open up entirely new types of work. But in the short term, AI disruption can still lead to job security uncertainty and financial stress.

That dynamic can affect not just short-term goals like buying a home or paying for education, but also long-term retirement planning. For many Americans, retirement security increasingly depends on workplace-sponsored 401(k) plans as traditional pensions become less common.

These plans offer upfront tax advantages and access to a range of investment options, but they are self-directed. In an uncertain economic environment, the decisions a 401(k) investor makes can have an outsized impact on retirement outcomes, for better or worse.

Here are eight principles for managing your 401(k) successfully during a recession:

— Build an emergency fund.

— Write an investment policy statement.

— Avoid panic selling.

— Increase your contribution amount.

— Rebalance your asset allocation.

— Consider adding alternatives.

— Don’t dismiss structured products.

— Decouple from financial media.

Build an Emergency Fund

One of the biggest potential harms to a 401(k) plan is not market volatility, but early withdrawals or loans taken against it to fund short-term expenses or financial emergencies.

Cashing out early can trigger income taxes and penalties, while loans must be repaid with interest. Although 401(k) loans are often cheaper than credit cards or payday loans, they still disrupt long-term compounding. To avoid this situation, it helps to have a separate pool of funds set aside for emergencies.

An emergency fund is money held in safe, liquid investments that are not exposed to market risk. It is meant for unexpected expenses such as medical bills, car or home repairs, job loss, or urgent travel. “Maintaining liquidity outside of a 401(k) is critical so you are never forced to sell depressed assets,” says Michael Ashley Schulman, partner at Cerity Partners.

Most experts recommend saving between three to six months of living expenses, based on your household’s monthly cash outflows. Building this buffer reduces the likelihood that you will need to tap your retirement savings during a crisis.

Safety and liquidity matter more than high returns here. Suitable options include Treasury bills backed by the U.S. government, high-yield savings accounts insured up to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. limits or money market funds that aim to maintain a stable $1 net asset value.

Certificates of deposit may offer slightly higher yields, but early withdrawals often come with penalties, which can limit access to your emergency fund when you need it most.

Write an Investment Policy Statement

An investment policy statement is a written document that outlines how you plan to invest and why. It is not just for retail investors. Large institutions such as pension funds and endowments rely on formal mandates that define their asset allocation, risk limits and allowable investments.

“Personal investors should create a simple investment policy statement for themselves, defining contribution schedules, rebalancing rules and triggers for portfolio review, so emotions don’t hijack their strategy during a downturn,” Schulman says.

An IPS is meant to keep you grounded. It reduces the chance of emotional decision-making by giving you a predefined plan to follow. You make sound decisions during calm periods, so you have a clear reference point when markets become volatile and stressful.

A basic IPS should cover a few key areas. Start with your target asset allocation, such as how much you plan to hold in stocks, bonds and other assets. Define what types of funds or securities are acceptable: low-cost index funds or a limited set of active strategies, for example.

Include your risk tolerance, both in terms of how much day-to-day volatility you can handle and how much principal loss you are willing to accept. Finally, outline your investment goals, such as retirement timelines, income needs or major future expenses.

It can help to write this in simple “I” statements, almost like a personal constitution. For example, “I will rebalance my 401(k) annually,” or “I will not sell equities during market downturns unless my financial situation changes.” The purpose is to give yourself a clear, consistent framework to follow when conditions are less certain.

Avoid Panic Selling

At some point, you will experience market volatility. When markets fall, your portfolio may show unrealized losses. But in a 401(k), selling at a loss does not create a tax-loss harvesting benefit like it would in a brokerage account, so panic-selling offers no silver lining.

It is also worth remembering that most 401(k) investments are held in diversified mutual funds. Unlike a single stock, which can remain depressed for long periods or collapse entirely, diversified funds are supported by a broad mix of companies and sectors. This diversification reduces the likelihood of permanent loss and increases the chances of recovery over time.

“It can be tempting to completely reposition your 401(k) during bad times, but this is almost always the wrong decision,” says Anessa Custovic, chief investment officer at Cardinal Retirement Planning Inc. “If you make an emotional decision where you sell everything or stop contributions, you will likely miss out on the recovery rally, which will significantly hurt your 401(k) portfolio.”

History shows that even after severe downturns, including the Great Depression and the 2008 financial crisis, markets have eventually recovered and gone on to reach new highs. Short-term declines are part of the process, and for long-term investors, patience is often the more effective strategy.

Increase Your Contribution Amount

401(k) plans vary by employer, but one of the most common features is an employer match. This means that when you contribute to your plan, your employer also contributes on your behalf, often up to a certain percentage of your salary.

In many cases, this represents an immediate return on your investment without taking on any market risk or even selecting a fund. “Take advantage of your full employer match,” Custovic says. “If you are not doing this, you are leaving money on the table at a time where you really don’t want to be.”

More importantly, employer contributions are not tied to market performance. Whether the market is in a downturn or expansion, those matching contributions are typically made consistently, subject to plan limits. This makes them one of the most reliable ways to grow your retirement savings over time.

During market declines, increasing your contribution can also work in your favor. Lower asset prices mean your contributions, along with any employer match, can buy more shares at reduced valuations. Over time, this can enhance long-term returns as markets recover.

“Market downturns are the only time you get to buy future returns on sale,” Schulman says. “Continuing to contribute steadily to a 401(k) during a recession allows savers to accumulate more shares at better valuations and meaningfully boost long-term wealth.”

[Read: 9 of the Best-Performing 401(k) Funds]

Rebalance Your Asset Allocation

The case for not being 100% in equities comes down to risk tolerance, which investors often overestimate. “Many investors claim they can tolerate a 20% to 30% drawdown on the way to higher returns, but when it happens, doing nothing can feel foolish,” Schulman explains.

During the 2008 financial crisis, portfolios heavily concentrated in equities saw declines of up to 50% in a short period, which can be difficult to handle emotionally. Imagine seeing half of your hard-earned nest egg, representing years of diligent contributions, disappear over the span of a few weeks.

Adding fixed-income assets in a 401(k), such as high-quality bond funds or money market funds, can help cushion those declines and reduce overall volatility. Because bonds and cash equivalents are not perfectly correlated with stocks, they tend to hold up better during equity market downturns.

This creates a built-in source of capital that can be redeployed into equities when prices are lower, without needing new contributions. Rebalancing involves selling a portion of the bonds and reallocating back into stocks to restore the original mix.

For example, a portfolio that starts at 80% stocks and 20% bonds may shift to 70% stocks and 30% bonds after a market drop. This process forces you to sell relatively stronger assets and buy weaker ones, which can improve long-term returns while also giving you a disciplined way to act during market stress.

Consider Adding Alternatives

A diversified mix of global stocks and bonds is a solid foundation for most environments, including recessions. However, there are periods where this combination can struggle.

A recent example was 2022, when rapid inflation following pandemic stimulus led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to around 5%. Rising rates pushed bond prices lower at the same time stocks were under pressure, leaving investors with fewer places to hide.

“We are in the middle of the largest retirement wave in American history, with more than 11,000 people turning 65 every single day,” says Matt Kaufman, senior vice president and global head of ETFs at Calamos Investments. “A lot of them built their savings on the assumption that markets would keep going up and that bonds would cushion the fall when they didn’t.”

In situations like this, some investors look to add a third asset that is less correlated with both stocks and bonds. Adding an alternative can create another source of diversification and a potential pool of capital for rebalancing when both stocks and bonds decline. In a sense, it is about diversifying your diversifiers.

That said, not all 401(k) plans offer access to alternative funds, and those that do may come with higher fees or more variable standalone performance. The main benefit often comes from how these assets interact within a broader portfolio, rather than their returns in isolation.

Don’t Dismiss Structured Products

Many 401(k) plans lean heavily on low-cost index funds. Still, some plans offer more specialized options, including structured products. These are investments engineered to deliver a specific payoff profile, often using derivatives such as options.

“The evolution of the options markets and technological advancements in financial services have allowed asset managers to develop solutions that can deliver a remarkable amount of certainty to an investor’s experience,” Kaufman says. “We can now use methods beyond a simple stock and bond mix to achieve someone’s risk and reward objectives.”

One common example is buffer funds. These aim to track the price return of an index like the S&P 500 over a set period, such as one year, up to a capped upside. In exchange, they provide partial downside protection, perhaps absorbing the first 15% of losses, for example. You can think of it like learning to ride a bike with training wheels or bowling with gutter guards.

These strategies can be useful in environments where traditional stock and bond diversification is less reliable, such as periods when both decline together. By adding a more rules-based payoff structure, structured products can introduce a degree of mathematical certainty into a portfolio. This can be appealing for investors closer to retirement who are more sensitive to drawdowns.

However, there are trade-offs. Many of these products only capture price returns, meaning dividends are excluded and hinder total return. The downside protection is funded by limiting upside potential, and once the buffer is exhausted, losses can resume. Fees also tend to be higher than plain index funds.

Decouple From Financial Media

Financial media has an incentive to frame every market move as something you need to react to. Interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, economic releases like the consumer price index or jobs report, and quarterly earnings updates all get presented as actionable events.

In reality, much of this information is already reflected in market prices. Expectations for earnings, policy decisions and economic data are continuously assessed by market participants.

While surprises can move markets in the short term, consistently predicting them in advance is difficult. Acting on every headline increases the risk of making poorly timed decisions rather than improving outcomes. Over the long term, many of these events tend to balance out.

If you are not planning to draw on your 401(k) in the near term, reacting to short-term news can do more harm than good. A 401(k) is designed to work in the background over decades, and constantly worrying about it does little to improve the compounding you are trying to achieve.

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8 Rules for Managing Your 401(k) in a Recession originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/28/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.