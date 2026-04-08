8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Many stocks priced under $10 per share are cheap stocks for good reason. Some of the companies behind these low-priced…

Many stocks priced under $10 per share are cheap stocks for good reason. Some of the companies behind these low-priced stocks have poor business fundamentals, while others may face growing competition or may be shouldering overwhelming debt loads.

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However, investors can find a handful of attractively valued investment opportunities hidden inside the $10 discount stock bin if they know where to look. These stocks are often flying under the radar or they wouldn’t be priced under $10, but they could provide tremendous long-term upside. Here are eight of the best cheap stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Upside Potential* Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) 27.8% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) 5.2% Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) 23.7% Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB) 60.6% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3.1% Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 10.9% Grifols S.A. (GRFS) 51.2% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) 15.6%

*Based on Bank of America analysts’ 12-month target price and the share price as of the April 28 market close.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. The company’s leading brands include Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking, Mizuho Securities, Asset Management One and Mizuho Research & Technologies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura says Mizuho is his top stock pick among large Japanese banks. Nakamura says Mizuho’s stock-price outperformance since early 2025 is a reflection of the company’s core commitment to growing earnings per share (EPS) and maximizing profitability. He says maintaining a balance between share buybacks and growth investments will be key to Mizuho’s success. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $10.80 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $8.45 on April 28.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a top Brazilian bank and financial services provider that accounts for a leading share of Brazil’s commercial foreign exchange market. The bank also provides financial products and services throughout Latin America, such as asset management, investment banking and insurance. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau’s management team has a track record of stellar execution that warrants a premium valuation for the stock. Pierry says Itau has limited exposure to riskier low-income customers, which positions it well for the next economic cycle in Brazil. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $9.30 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $8.84 on April 28.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco is Brazil’s leading private-sector bank in several key segments, including insurance, leasing, private pension funds and asset management. In February, Bradesco announced plans to merge its health care assets with Odontoprev in a reverse initial public offering. Pierry says Bradesco is making a slow and steady march back to its historical profitability levels by executing a five-year turnaround strategy. He anticipates return on equity will return to cost of equity by the second half of 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4.80 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.88 on April 28.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB)

Grab is a leading super-app in Southeast Asia, providing services such as deliveries, mobility and digital financial services to millions of customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. The Grab app connects millions of users, drivers and merchants, and the company generates revenue via commissions on transactions. Analyst Sachin Salgaonkar says Grab’s deliveries and mobility businesses are significant revenue and earnings growth opportunities. In addition, Salgaonkar says Grab’s super-app status creates flywheel effects and allows for significant synergies. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $6.20 price target for GRAB stock, which closed at $3.86 on April 28.

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Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension and investment products and services around the world. In December 2025, Aegon announced plans to move its headquarters to the U.S. and change its name to Transamerica, a transition that it aims to complete by the end of 2027. Analyst David Barma says Aegon has several upside catalysts, including its attractive valuation. Barma says Aegon’s recent sales of its U.K. business and its stake in insurance giant ASR Nederland N.V. (OTC: ARNNY) will also simplify the business. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.34 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $8.09 on April 28.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel producer that specializes in long steel products and operates throughout the Americas. The company also runs a major scrap metal recycling operation. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says extended lead times and robust demand demonstrate the resiliency of the U.S. steel market as of late, which is good news for Gerdau given the company’s significant exposure to the U.S. Ribeiro says U.S. steel tariffs will support steel prices, and planned spending cuts will improve Gerdau’s free cash flow generation. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $5 price target for GGB stock, which closed at $4.51 on April 28.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

Grifols is a health care company headquartered in Spain that manufactures blood plasma-derived therapies. The company’s leading products include immunoglobulins used to treat immunodeficiencies and neurological disorders and albumin products used in critical care for conditions such as liver failure and burns. Analyst Sachin Jain says post-COVID headwinds and accounting issues tainted Grifols’ investor sentiment. Fortunately, Jain says the stock can eventually regain its swagger if Grifols can consistently execute in the plasma market and generate sector-leading earnings growth to win back investor trust. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12.20 price target for GRFS stock, which closed at $8.07 on April 28.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkey, and it also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. The company provides customers with voice, data, and TV enterprise and consumer services on mobile and fixed networks. Analyst Cesar Tiron says there are several reasons to own Turkcell shares in 2026. First, Tiron projects 42% margins and 6.5% inflation-adjusted revenue growth for the company this year. He also anticipates that a 5G commercial launch in the first half of the year will boost growth. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.28 price target for TKC stock, which closed at $6.30 on April 28.

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8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/29/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.