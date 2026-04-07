7 Best International Stocks to Buy Now

Domestic stocks got off to a rough start in 2026, and the bears seem to remain in control as oil…

Domestic stocks got off to a rough start in 2026, and the bears seem to remain in control as oil prices spike and massive layoffs in the tech sector have sparked fears that a recession is on the horizon.

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But while most U.S. stocks are adrift, a select group of international stocks are putting up tremendous gains that defy recent headlines.

No stock is a sure thing, and the risks in these companies are particularly noteworthy given that many are tied to unique growth trends, commodity pricing or even the influence of government ownership. However, all are up big in the last 12 months, showing that the best international stocks to buy now can deliver regardless of the broader environment on Wall Street.

Stock Market capitalization One-year return as of April 7 Cameco Corp. (ticker: CCJ) $51.6 billion 197% Iamgold Corp. (IAG) $11.9 billion 241% Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) $13.6 billion 223% Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) $30.9 billion 458% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) $125.8 billion 85% Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) $20.2 billion 200% Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) $24.5 billion 500%

Cameco Corp. (CCJ)

One of the world’s largest uranium producers, Canada’s Cameco is in a strong position as nuclear energy returns to favor. Utility companies worldwide are reassessing energy security and decarbonization strategies, and many Big Tech leaders are considering their own dedicated power facilities to support power-hungry AI infrastructure. Cameco is naturally benefiting from this megatrend, with shares up 544% in the last five years, including a rise of about 197% in the last 12 months. The company’s key role in providing necessary energy for the 21st century global economy makes it attractive to many global growth investors.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG)

Based in Toronto, Iamgold mines in northeastern Ontario, Quebec and West Africa for precious metals. Given the massive run-up in gold prices over the last year or so, it should be no surprise that IAG stock has taken off, too. In fact, while gold bullion prices are up about 58% in the last 12 months, IAG stock is up 241% in that period thanks to the operational leverage it enjoys. In short, for a modest increase in operational costs, this gold company can significantly increase its output, allowing it to capitalize on the tailwind for precious metals.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

Though headquartered in the E.U., Millicom International primarily serves Latin America by providing cable TV and mobile data services under the Tigo brand. Beyond more traditional telecom operations, it also offers mobile financial services as well as cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Revenue is set to increase about 40% this fiscal year thanks to continued growth in the region, and shares are up more than 220% in the past year on investor optimism. The company also offers a generous 3.7% dividend.

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS)

A Dutch technology company focused on building full-stack infrastructure to support the growth of artificial intelligence worldwide, shares of Nebius are up more than 450% in the last 12 months. Its business includes specialized cloud platforms and data services, as well as tools and services for developers. From educational applications to autonomous driving, Nebius is at the center of megatrends that are lifting its financial forecasts. As proof: For fiscal year 2026, revenue is set to surge 500% and then tack on another 200% or so in 2027.

[Read: How to Invest in Digital Twin Technology and Industrial Automation]

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR)

Brazil’s Petrobras is a publicly traded, state-controlled energy corporation founded in 1953. The Brazilian government holds a little under a third of its shares, but it exercises direct control over many aspects of the company. That resulted in a massive corruption scandal in 2014 that caused shares to fall below $10, a far cry from its peak of around $70 in 2008. While the stock still has a long way to go to regain investor trust, the recent oil shocks caused by the war in Iran have undeniably boosted PBR stock. This shift could be just the windfall that traders need to get back in the saddle with this leading global oil stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

U.K.-based Roivant represents the strong growth potential that can come from innovative biotechnology companies. Roivant develops medicines for hard-to-treat diseases, including autoimmune conditions. Those novel drugs can command big margins as they provide much-needed care to underserved patient populations. That growth potential is evident in a prediction of more than 600% revenue growth in fiscal year 2027. Shares have surged 200% in the last 12 months, including a 28% gain in 2026 as the broader market has struggled.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor is an independent semiconductor foundry serving consumer electronics, automotive and medical device companies. There are obviously risks that come with investing in Tower’s home country of Israel, both because of the current war in Iran and long-term tensions with Palestine. However, the company is part of a global chipmaking industry that has surged in recent months thanks to growing demand. Specifically, TSEM stock is up 500% in the last 12 months and more than 60% year to date.

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7 Best International Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/08/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.