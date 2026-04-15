15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Dividend stocks are a cornerstone of long-term investing, offering a reliable stream of income and stability even in tough economic…

Dividend stocks are a cornerstone of long-term investing, offering a reliable stream of income and stability even in tough economic environments. And in 2026, with persistent geopolitical unrest and uncertainty around inflation and shifting interest rates, the best dividend stocks are in high demand.

In fact, there are plenty of high-yield companies that have significantly outperformed the broader stock market since Jan. 1 thanks to strong interest from investors. That shows that while a generous yield makes these companies appealing, there is still the chance for the typical growth and appreciation in leading blue-chip stocks.

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The following list highlights 15 top dividend stocks across sectors that combine solid yields of around 3% or more with scale of more than $10 billion in market value and a track record of consistent payouts:

Stock Market value Dividend yield Sector AbbVie Inc. (ticker: ABBV) $350 billion 3.5% Health care Altria Group Inc. (MO) $113 billion 6.3% Consumer defensive Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) $36 billion 2.9% Consumer defensive Chevron Corp. (CVX) $379 billion 3.8% Energy Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) $31 billion 4.6% Real estate Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) $15 billion 3.8% Real estate Oneok Inc. (OKE) $57 billion 4.8% Energy Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) $12 billion 3.5% Utilities Prologis Inc. (PLD) $130 billion 3.0% Real estate Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) $341 billion 2.9% Consumer defensive Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) $36 billion 3.3% Consumer discretionary Smithfield Foods Inc. (SFD) $11 billion 4.7% Consumer defensive Sunoco LP (SUN) $13 billion 5.6% Energy Target Corp. (TGT) $58 billion 3.6% Consumer defensive Viatris Inc. (VTRS) $17 billion 3.2% Health care

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Dividend yield: 3.5% Market value: $350 billion Sector: Health care

Spun out of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013 to create a dedicated company focused on next-gen biopharmaceuticals, AbbVie is a Big Pharma leader with a tremendous product portfolio. That includes anti-inflammatory blockbuster Humira as well as newer offerings including cancer treatment Imbruvica and hepatitis drug Viekira. The company has stumbled in 2026 thanks to challenges with regulatory approvals for a new Botox-like treatment for wrinkles. But it is important to note these concerns have nothing to do with safety or efficacy and are instead related to manufacturing processes. That means this health care company’s research and development pipeline still has value. With a strong history of new treatments brought to market, long-term dividend investors should stay confident in ABBV.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Dividend: 6.3% Market value: $113 billion Sector: Consumer defensive

Dividend investors should know and love tobacco giant Altria Group thanks to a best-in-class history of dividend growth, including 57 consecutive years of dividend increases. Altria’s Marlboro cigarettes, Black & Mild pipe and cigar products, and Copenhagen smokeless tobacco are always in demand regardless of the economic environment, making MO a low-risk stock that many income investors rely on for the long haul. While there isn’t a ton of growth in tobacco and related products, there is definitely stability and that lends consistency to MO dividend payouts over the long term.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM)

Dividend: 2.9% Market value: $36 billion Sector: Consumer defensive

Agricultural giant Archer-Daniels-Midland has some direct-to-consumer brands of baked goods, but its biggest source of cash comes from wholesaling ingredients for food, feed, energy and industrial customers worldwide. These include both edible and inedible oils, flours and grains, plant-based proteins and other ingredients. While inflation is a concern for end users in 2026, the direct producers of raw materials like ADM are actually benefiting from rising prices for commodities. In fact, while revenue is set to rise by mid-single digits in 2026, analysts are projecting earnings growth of more than 20% thanks to pricing power. The agricultural leader also has a track record of 53 consecutive years of dividend growth to make it one of the best dividend stocks on Wall Street.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Dividend: 3.8% Market value: $379 billion Sector: Energy

Chevron is the second-largest U.S. energy stock, coming in behind only Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and perhaps just as representative of the integrated oil and gas business as its larger peer. The energy sector can be a bit volatile as it is tied to both cyclical economic activity as well as geopolitical risks. But CVX has a long history of managing its operations responsibly and protecting long-term shareholder value. Case in point: In January, Chevron declared a $1.78 per share quarterly dividend that is up 66% from where it was a decade ago. That’s part of a long-term trend with 39 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, making this a dividend growth stock to rely on.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Dividend: 4.6% Market value: $31 billion Sector: Real estate

Extra Space is a storage company that provides traditional storage lockers as well as climate-controlled spaces, including dedicated “wine cellars” for folks who either don’t have the space or the right conditions to store their vintage bottles at home. After a $12 billion megamerger with Life Storage in 2023, the company is now one of the largest storage companies out there, with about 4,200 sites in 43 states and the District of Columbia. Structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, this company must deliver 90% of taxable income back to shareholders — creating the mandate for a generous and reliable dividend, and making EXR one of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

Dividend: 3.8% Market value: $15 billion Sector: Real estate

Another REIT, Host is the largest dedicated lodging stock on Wall Street. It owns about 80 upscale properties with almost 42,000 rooms, including resorts in Hawaii, Miami and the New York City area. While there is indeed a discretionary angle to HST, the hard reality is that luxury spending on high-end hotels tends to be insulated from broader economic downturns that affect lower- and middle-income consumers. In fact, shares of this hotel company are up about 50% in the last year even amid concerns about inflationary pressures and other economic challenges. As a REIT with a mandate to deliver 90% of taxable income back to shareholders, there’s also a strong income stream from this high-flying stock.

Oneok Inc. (OKE)

Dividend: 4.8% Market value: $57 billion Sector: Energy

Oneok specializes in natural gas and related LNG infrastructure, with a large footprint across key energy-producing areas in the U.S. Shares are up about 20% in 2026 thanks to broader tailwinds for the sector, but the real appeal of OKE stock is its long-term stability that is relatively separate from dependence on commodity prices. As a “midstream” energy company that is focused on transportation and storage across roughly 60,000 miles of pipeline, there is more certainty to its operations than in companies drilling for oil and dependent on market pricing. That provides certainty to quarterly dividends, too, which are currently $1.07 per quarter, up from just 61.5 cents a decade ago.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW)

Dividend: 3.5% Market value: $12 billion Sector: Utilities

Pinnacle West is a smaller utility stock but ranks as one of the best performers in the entire sector since Jan. 1. The company serves about 1.4 million customers mainly in Arizona, powered by a diverse portfolio that spans nuclear, gas, oil, coal and solar facilities. The company has successfully navigated pressures from rising inflation as well as upkeep costs and is positioned well to benefit from rising electricity demand in the age of artificial intelligence. Utility stocks are go-to dividend investments, as power is a necessity for businesses and consumers that always has strong demand regardless of macroeconomic trends, and PNW is one of the best dividend stocks in the sector.

[READ: 5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy]

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Dividend: 3% Market value: $130 billion Sector: Real estate

Prologis is a logistics hub operator that boasts 1.2 billion square feet of space across warehouses and industrial properties. Not only is it the biggest company of its kind in the U.S., it’s also the largest publicly traded REIT on Wall Street. Top tenants include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (FDX), but other firms with wide-reaching logistics networks also rely heavily on PLD facilities to do business. The limited supply of logistics facilities in key markets, coupled with high construction costs for new sites, makes for a wide moat, giving Prologis operational stability and consistent dividends.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Dividend: 2.9% Market value: $341 billion Sector: Consumer defensive

Procter & Gamble is a mainstay of American households, with its Tide and Downy detergents, Crest dental products, Bounty and Charmin paper products, and much more. The Cincinnati-based leader has been around since 1837, making it one of the oldest U.S. companies out there, and its operations now span more than 70 countries worldwide. P&G just announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend in April to mark 70 consecutive years of dividend growth, showing that sleepy staples stocks like this can deliver tremendous stability even if they may not offer the breakneck growth of dynamic tech startups.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Dividend: 3.3% Market value: $36 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Restaurant Brands is a company that runs fast food chains. It manages brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. The unique model is a way for investors to have a diversified approach to various restaurants in a single holding, rather than be dependent on a single nameplate. QSR also brings deep pockets and deep expertise to its directly owned franchises, with roots that trace back to 1954. That helps provide consistency in dividends for this stock despite its ties to the ups and downs of consumer spending.

Smithfield Foods Inc. (SFD)

Dividend: 4.7% Market value: $11 billion Sector: Consumer defensive

Smithfield Foods sells pork and packaged meat products in the U.S. and around the world. That includes foods like bacon, sausage, hot dogs, ham, deli meats and ready-to-eat meals that are sold under dozens of brand names and store labels. While inflation has caused feed costs to rise, Smithfield has been cashing in as its own price hikes have not sapped strong consumer demand. Both revenue and sales topped expectations in 2025, and expansion into international markets, including China and Mexico, supports future growth — and in turn, generous dividend payouts.

Sunoco LP (SUN)

Dividend: 5.6% Market value: $13 billion Sector: Energy

Though not the largest U.S. refiner, Sunoco is attractive in 2026 thanks to historically high profit margins (known as “crack spreads”) that result from buying raw petroleum and turning it into other products like gasoline or diesel fuel. Companies like SUN are benefiting from constrained capacity industrywide and have big strategic advantages as the main onshore sources of refined products. That has resulted in gains of more than 25% since Jan. 1 for SUN stock, and a strong outlook for a best-in-class dividend that is already about fivefold that of the typical S&P 500 stock.

Target Corp. (TGT)

Dividend: 3.6% Market value: $58 billion Sector: Consumer defensive

Target is a major provider of household essentials, toiletries and groceries for American households. That provides a measure of recession-proof sales, as shoppers always need soap and bread regardless of broader spending pressures. Over the last year or two, TGT has taken steps to boost efficiency, including new floor plans and displays as well as inventory changes. That has allowed the company to improve earnings even over modest revenue growth, driving shares up by more than 30% in the last 12 months. Target also has boosted its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, winning over dividend investors with its consistent income potential.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS)

Dividend: 3.2% Market value: $17 billion Sector: Health care

Viatris makes in-demand medicines across various therapeutic areas, including blockbuster heart disease treatments Lipitor and Norvasc along with psychological drugs like Effexor. Founded in 1961, the company continues to grow by expanding in developing markets and researching next-generation cures. Viatris is among the best-performing health care dividend stocks lately, with gains of roughly 80% over the last 12 months on top of its generous dividend. Considering health care is one of the most stable and recession-proof sectors, VTRS offers low-risk income that should provide peace of mind to those looking for the best dividend stocks.

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15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/29/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.