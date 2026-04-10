10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2026

Bank stock investors are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of 2026. Bank earnings growth has been resilient…

Bank stock investors are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of 2026.

Bank earnings growth has been resilient up to this point, and the Trump administration is supportive of the financial sector. If yield curves steepen, banks’ net interest margins could improve. In addition, analysts are calling for a rebound in investment banking. However, a potential crisis brewing in the private credit market has some investors concerned about risks to the financial sector.

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Bank stock selection will be critical in 2026, so here are 10 of the best bank stocks to buy today, according to CFRA:

Stock Upside Potential* JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 10.4% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 25.2% HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) 19.6% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 39.3% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 31.5% Citigroup Inc. (C) 13.3% ICICI Bank Ltd. (IBN) 27.2% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 33.7% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 31.3% ING Groep NV (ING) 23.6%

*Based on April 8 close and CFRA analysts’ price targets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is is one of the largest global financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. Analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan’s outlook for the remainder of 2026 is closely tied to the U.S. economy. Leon projects JPMorgan will continue to gain market share and generate higher fee service income in its core investment banking and asset management businesses. In addition, he says supportive Trump administration policies will encourage capital market activity, and Leon anticipates another year of strong results for JPMorgan in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $307.97 on April 8.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. Leon says positive U.S. consumer spending trends support Bank of America’s credit card income, and a steady economy has been a tailwind for the bank. He predicts net interest income growth and healthy levels of underwriting and merger and acquisition activity in 2026 for the investment banking business. When it comes to balance sheet risk, Leon says Bank of America is well diversified and has no credit problems. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $65 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $51.88 on April 8.

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services providers, operating in more than 60 countries and territories. Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim says HSBC has positive operational momentum, and its strategic transformation efforts have been a success. Ibrahim says HSBC is Asia’s leading transaction banking and wealth management franchise. He says HSBC is maintaining its 1% annual cost growth strategy, its simplification efforts are ahead of schedule, its capital restoration is enabling buybacks and the company’s goal of at least 17% return on equity is within reach. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $108 price target for HSBC stock, which closed at $90.27 on April 8.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. In June 2025, the Federal Reserve removed Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018. Analyst Alexander Yokum says the asset cap removal will enable Wells Fargo to once again pursue offensive growth strategies and regain lost market share. Yokum is optimistic Wells Fargo can also substantially improve its return on tangible common equity, potentially achieving its goal of 17% to 18% return on average tangible common equity in the medium term. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $118 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $84.66 on April 8.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank Of Canada is the largest commercial bank in Canada and also owns City National in the U.S. Yokum says Royal Bank of Canada has demonstrated its ability to navigate difficult environments, and the bank has superior return-on-equity potential relative to peers. He says merger synergies, credit improvements and City National contributions give Royal Bank of Canada opportunities to reach a return on equity of at least 18%. Yokum says the U.S. market has been a growth tailwind and has diversified the bank’s revenue mix. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $223 price target for RY stock, which closed at $169.47 on April 8.

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup is a diversified global bank and financial services company. Leon says Citigroup has executed its turnaround strategy effectively, including divesting its Mexican consumer bank in 2025 to streamline its operations. He says the bank’s leading franchises in global wealth and corporate treasury services will allow Citigroup to capitalize on institutional market growth. Leon says Citi’s vision is to become the preemptive U.S. banking partner for cross-border institutional banking, and the bank’s services segment will be a key component to its success in the long term. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $140 price target for C stock, which closed at $123.49 on April 8.

ICICI Bank Ltd. (IBN)

ICICI Bank is one of India’s leading financial institutions, offering top-tier retail banking services in addition to its corporate banking activities. Analyst Siti Salikin says ICICI’s strong earnings growth in recent years has helped its return on equity outpace its Indian banking competitors since fiscal 2023. Salikin anticipates ICICI’s earnings growth will slow in fiscal 2026 and 2027, but she says the bank’s impressive retail banking business will help it maintain elevated profitability levels. Salikin says ICICI is also expanding its business banking without sacrificing its asset quality. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $35 price target for IBN stock, which closed at $27.51 on April 8.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is another one of the largest Canadian commercial banks and has a growing presence in the U.S. as well. Yokum says Canadian Imperial took aggressive action by dialing back its U.S. commercial real estate office portfolio to reduce risk, a move which resulted in only modest credit deterioration. He says Canadian Imperial now has limited exposure to higher-risk loans and significant exposure to residential mortgages. Yokum says Canadian banks also face less artificial intelligence disruption risk than their U.S. counterparts. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $135 price target for CM stock, which closed at $100.97 on April 8.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

PNC Financial Services is one of the largest U.S. banks, offering asset management and traditional, corporate and institutional banking services. Yokum says PNC has been a major beneficiary of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank during the 2023 regional banking crisis. He says PNC’s superior risk management has helped lure many of SVB’s displaced depositors. In addition, Yokum says PNC’s acquisition of FirstBank will add another $26 billion in high-quality assets in the western U.S. as the bank simultaneously expands deeper into high-growth southeastern markets. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $290 price target for PNC stock, which closed at $220.76 on April 8.

ING Groep NV (ING)

ING is a Netherlands-based banking, insurance and asset management services company. Ibrahim says ING has made clear to investors that shareholder returns are top priority for the company. ING generates sizable organic cash flows and uses that cash to fund capital returns, including its sizable 4.8% dividend yield. Ibrahim says ING has digital banking advantages over competitors and a resilient funding profile. He says the company’s goal of at least 15% return on tangible equity by 2027 is ambitious but achievable, making ING an excellent European banking investment. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $35 price target for ING stock, which closed at $28.31 on April 8.

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10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/09/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.