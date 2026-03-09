Yext: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $112 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.9 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $446.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YEXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YEXT

