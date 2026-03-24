VOC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.9 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.6 million.

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