Velocity Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.1 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $185.8 million.

