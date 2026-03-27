United-Guardian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Friday reported net income of $650,000 in its…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Friday reported net income of $650,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.5 million.

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