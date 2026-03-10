Tenax Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.6 million, or $1.34 per share.

