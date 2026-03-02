Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $15 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $885 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $77.9 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.31 billion.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion.

