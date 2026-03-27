Super League Enterprise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Friday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Friday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $9.44.

The company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.7 million, or $41.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLE

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